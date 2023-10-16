Police to speak 10 years after man’s death in Rock Hill, still no arrests made

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police in Rock Hill will hold a news conference on Monday about a deadly shooting that happened a decade ago.

Police said Daniel Ervin was found dead in front of a home on Pebble Road on Oct. 13, 2013.

It is unclear if Monday’s conference is about new developments in the investigation, or if police are using the 10-year anniversary of his death to shine a new light on the case.

So far, no arrests have been made. Ervin was a father of five and was just 29 years old.

Family members said back in 2013 that they believed Ervin got into an argument with the shooter the day he was killed.

“He was a great guy,” a family friend said. “He used to joke around all the time, but he didn’t deserve nothing like this.”

“Whoever you are, you know you did wrong,” Ervin’s sister, Tiffany, said. “Just come forward and turn yourself in.”

The news conference will be held at a barber shop in Rock Hill.

