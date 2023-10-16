PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte, busy road shut down

Mallard Creek Church Road is shut down near Mallard Glen Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy road is currently shut down after a pedestrian was hit and killed in northeast Charlotte.

The crash happened on Mallard Creek Church Road near Mallard Glen Drive, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Medic initially said the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police later confirmed that the person died due to their injuries.

It is unclear how long the road could be closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Mallard Creek Church Road had been an alternate route for a separate crash on I-85, where a pedestrian was hit and killed.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
File photo of a shooting on Magnolia Hill Drive in east Charlotte from April. Another shooting...
Shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex leaves 1 dead
The Rock Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 32-year-old Katie...
Rock Hill police searching for missing woman last seen Friday
WBTV
Free tattoo removal program erasing painful pasts

Latest News

The road will be closed Wednesday through Friday, weather permitting.
Cabarrus County bridge to close for repairs beginning Wednesday
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-85 near Bruton Smith Boulevard.
Deadly crash involving pedestrian closes I-85 near Concord Mills
A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-85 near Bruton Smith Boulevard on Monday morning.
Deadly crash involving pedestrian closes I-85 near Concord Mills
Rowan Co. sheriff discusses chase policy after crash
Rowan Co. sheriff discusses chase policy after crash