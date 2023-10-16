New transitional housing unit dedicated in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local non-profit that serves the homeless population in Rowan County celebrated a milestone on Monday. Rowan Helping Ministries formally dedicated a new transitional housing unit in Salisbury.

Eagles Nest III is part of Rowan Helping Ministries which operates the homeless shelter, food pantry, and two other transitional housing spaces.

“Not only are we able to provide housing for our veterans who are transitioning to permanent housing, we are also restoring, dedicating the restoration of this historic building, and just celebrating what an amazing community it is and that it takes a community to come together to be able to serve and make a difference for those who are homeless,” said Kyna Grubb, Executive Director of Rowan Helping Ministries.

Kyna Grubb says the project began when there was a list of 20 people who needed the service that was not available at the time. She says in a 5 county region that includes Rowan, only two such units were available.

“So 9 of the units are for veterans and three of the units will be for the community, and so it expands Eagles Nest I and II so that we will go from 10 units to 22 transitional housing units,” Grubb said.

These new units will also allow for expansion of other services.

“At the end of this year, first of next year, we’ll expand for medical and mental health services with our partners Cabarrus-Rowan and they will offer fulltime medical. mental health services for our residents and the community,” Grubb added.

Eagles Nest III not only included the new construction of the units, but the renovation of the historic R.B. Miller building.

During the dedication service on Monday, Chris Bradshaw from the Rowan Helping Ministries Board of Directors, gave highlights of the new facility. Board Vice-Chair Matthew Marsh recognized a long list of stakeholders for the project which was named the “Miracle on the Horizon Campaign.”

To learn more about the project visit this link.

Vocalist Laura Kepley performed the song “Bless This House.”

The architect for the project was Gray Stout with Stout Studio Architecture. The contractor was Chad Vriesema of Central Piedmont Builder, Ince.

Eagles Nest III means there are now a total of 22 transitional housing units available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.