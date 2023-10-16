National shortage of bilingual teachers prompts CMS bonus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cities across the country, including Charlotte, are dealing with a severe lack of teachers and staff who are able to speak more than one language.

It is becoming a key issue as more and more students do not speak English as their first language.

This is a big problem in places such as New York and New Jersey, where they have a big influx of migrants arriving, but the shortage is also making an impact in the Carolinas.

Of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ 141,000 students, they come from 175 different countries and speak 204 native languages. Twenty-nine percent of students are Hispanic, and other than English, Spanish is the most spoken language.

Education experts said that without bilingual teachers in classrooms, it is difficult for students who do not speak English to keep up.

Within CMS, only 65% of students who speak ESL graduate on time, compared to 82% of all students.

A report from the U.S. Department of Education found half of states have a shortage of bilingual teachers. Two of the reasons are low pay and issues getting certification.

Right now, CMS is offering a $2,500 sign-on bonus for multi-lingual teachers. They also get an additional $200 per month. The sign-on bonus is paid in two installments, one in December and one in May.

WBTV has reached out to CMS to see how many teachers have joined since the bonus was created.

