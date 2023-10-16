Mush, music and mutts: The NC Liver Mush Festival returns Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You either love it or don’t like it, or maybe you’ve never tried it!

This year’s NC Liver Mush Festival is on Saturday, October 21, in Shelby.

Festival highlights include a liver mush eating contest, recipe contest and cookoff, kids’ parade, pet costume contest, live music headlined by Dirty Grass Soul, and more than 90 craft, food, and beverage vendors.

Joining our QC Life team is Emily Epley with Cleveland County Tourism.

