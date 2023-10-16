PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mush, music and mutts: The NC Liver Mush Festival returns Saturday

The festival returns for its fourth year on Oct. 21.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You either love it or don’t like it, or maybe you’ve never tried it!

This year’s NC Liver Mush Festival is on Saturday, October 21, in Shelby.

Festival highlights include a liver mush eating contest, recipe contest and cookoff, kids’ parade, pet costume contest, live music headlined by Dirty Grass Soul, and more than 90 craft, food, and beverage vendors.

Joining our QC Life team is Emily Epley with Cleveland County Tourism.

