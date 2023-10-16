More than 500 Rowan-Salisbury Schools students take part in Manufacturing Week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County, recognized as a pivotal manufacturing hub, celebrated Manufacturing Day with a week of extensive and engaging activities, spotlighting the industry and aiming to inspire the forthcoming workforce generation while reshaping public perceptions about the sector.

Throughout the week, a series of manufacturing facility tours were conducted, which were, notably, expanded this year to include not only high school students but middle school students as well.

Students were represented from six high schools, as well as Southeast Middle School, China Grove Middle School, Erwin Middle School, and West Rowan Middle School, enveloping approximately 562 students from the Rowan-Salisbury School (RSS) district in this immersive industry experience.

Participating manufacturers included Chandler Concrete, Daimler, Driveshaft Shop, DuPont, Eastern Fence, Freshouse, Gränges, Henkel, Hexagon Agility, Imperial Brown, Imperial Supplies, Infiltrator Water Technologies, Innospec, Pinnacle Corrugated, Power Curbers, Schneider Electric, Shat-R-Shield Lighting, and Teijin Automotive. Connect to these employers here.

”We look forward to Manufacturing Day every year,” said Randy Ward, Manufacturing Manager for Power Curbers. “It’s great to see our local youth enthusiastic about manufacturing careers at Power Curbers and throughout Rowan County.”

”I was blown away at the number of manufacturers in our county that were willing to open their doors to engage our students and teach them about careers in manufacturing,” said Kresen Whitmarsh, Curriculum Instruction Management Coordinator with RSS. “CTE focuses on creating student experiences that connect what they are learning in class to the real world. I was privileged to witness first-hand the excitement on our students’ faces as they toured these facilities. Exposing students to the world of work and the endless opportunities, they have right in their backyard is important for the growth of our community and I am happy I had a small part in creating that for them.”

