Meet the monsters at Morehead Haunted Tavern

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Halloween is just a little over 2 weeks away now, meaning spooky festivities have begun.

For those who don’t mind being scared, it might be the perfect time to visit Morehead Haunted Tavern located on Morehead Street near Uptown.

The Tavern is offering a thrill around every corner. Whether you’re enjoying a drink at the bar, or a scream in its haunted house, one thing is certain, you’re in for a treat. The bar is free to enter BUT the haunted house is $20. You can purchase those online ahead of time.

The tavern also is partnering with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Carolinas to collect toys throughout the month. So, if you’re heading to the Tavern, bring a toy to give back.

QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers took a look inside at the spooky specials.

