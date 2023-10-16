Man killed after SUV runs off road, flips in Iredell County

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after his SUV ran off the road and flipped in Iredell County on Sunday evening.

The crash happened on Houston Road near Weathers Creek Road around 7 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the man, 32-year-old Jose Alfredo Cruz Valencia, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe when he drove off the right side of the road, back onto the roadway, and off the other side. He then ran through a ditch and flipped the Tahoe.

Valencia died at the scene. One passenger was in the SUV, but was not hurt.

Troopers said an initial investigation revealed both speed and alcohol as contributing factors in the crash.

Houston Road was partially closed for several hours during the investigation. Highway Patrol is investigating.

