Man arrested in deadly Wenda Place shooting in east Charlotte

That shooting was the second deadly one in the city of Charlotte over a seven-hour span.
Jakkael Best was arrested on Oct. 14.
Jakkael Best was arrested on Oct. 14.(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have made an arrest in a deadly east Charlotte shooting that happened earlier this month.

Over the weekend, officers arrested Jakkael Best, 26, and charged him with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

His charges stem from the early morning Oct. 11 shooting on Wenda Place that killed Simon Yemane Semere, 34.

Related: Victim identified in deadly shooting at east Charlotte home

That shooting was the second deadly one in the city of Charlotte over a seven-hour span. Another man was killed at a gas station in northeast Charlotte shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

