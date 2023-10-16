Man arrested in deadly Wenda Place shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have made an arrest in a deadly east Charlotte shooting that happened earlier this month.

Over the weekend, officers arrested Jakkael Best, 26, and charged him with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

His charges stem from the early morning Oct. 11 shooting on Wenda Place that killed Simon Yemane Semere, 34.

That shooting was the second deadly one in the city of Charlotte over a seven-hour span. Another man was killed at a gas station in northeast Charlotte shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 10.

