Local group to discuss future of Knox Middle School in Rowan Co.

Recent school system report card also on the agenda
The latest proposal is to add a pre-K and leave K-2 at the Overton facility as it is, while the...
The latest proposal is to add a pre-K and leave K-2 at the Overton facility as it is, while the new "Knox" facility will serve grades 3-8.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Readers for Change, a self-described “bookish club that gathers to discuss an issue facing the community, then taking collective action” will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss the future of Knox Middle School in Salisbury.

During its meeting earlier this month, Rowan-Salisbury Schools board members unanimously approved new plans for reconstruction for the Knox Middle School and Overton Elementary campus that will feature a 3rd-grade through 8th-grade facility.

On Monday, Readers for Change will discuss the status of the current plan to build a new Knox Middle School.  The latest proposal from Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS) before the school board is to add a pre-K and leave K-2 at the Overton facility as it is, while the new facility will serve grades 3-8.

Also up for discussion - RSS recently announced the release of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) school report card grades for the 2022-2023 school year, and while there are areas of improvement, the scores continue to be low throughout the county, with 23 schools receiving D or F.

Representatives from the Rowan Co. Early College - the only school to receive Grade A - will be at this meeting to discuss their admissions process and provide general information.

All of these events are free and open to the public. The group will meet at 4:30 p.m. at the South Main Book Company, 110 S. Main St. in Salisbury.

