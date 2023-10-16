I-77 North reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of Interstate 77 in Huntersville have reopened following a tractor-trailer crash that closed the lanes for hours.

The crash happened on I-77 North near exit 25 for Sam Furr Road Monday afternoon. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the lanes had reopened as of just before 5 p.m.

*CRASH* Huntersville Fire, Cornelius-Lemley Fire & Rescue & Mecklenburg EMS Agency - Medic are clearing from a tractor... Posted by Huntersville Fire Department on Monday, October 16, 2023

According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Transportation officials said eight miles of congestion remain in the area. Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

