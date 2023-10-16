PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
I-77 North partially closed due to tractor-trailer crash

Minor injuries were reported.
A tractor-trailer crash has closed two of four lanes of Interstate 77 in Huntersville.
A tractor-trailer crash has closed two of four lanes of Interstate 77 in Huntersville.(Huntersville Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tractor-trailer crash has closed two of four lanes of Interstate 77 in Huntersville.

The crash happened on 77 North near exit 25 for Sam Furr Road Monday afternoon. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash, which happened around 1:30 p.m., is not expected to be cleared until about 5 p.m.

*CRASH* Huntersville Fire, Cornelius-Lemley Fire & Rescue & Mecklenburg EMS Agency - Medic are clearing from a tractor...

Posted by Huntersville Fire Department on Monday, October 16, 2023

According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Travelers should find alternative routes while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

