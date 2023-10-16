Hundreds attend rally in Uptown to support Palestine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While many world leaders pledged their support to Israel, many in Charlotte voiced their support for Palestine on Sunday during a march in Uptown.

Khalid Hijazi, a member of the Palestine community in Charlotte was among the hundreds of people who came out to First Ward Park for the march and rally, supporting the Palestinian community and for the violence to stop.

“We are here in this protest to call upon the people of Charlotte, the good-hearted people of Charlotte to call upon our politicians to stop the killing, the deliberate killings that are taking place in the Gaza Strip,” Hijazi said.

Hijazi said that many of the people at Sunday’s rally do not condone the killings of innocent people, regardless of their background, but are coming together to share the message that they are hurting too.

“That our Palestinian community is heavily affected,” he said. “We have community members, Palestine members in Charlotte who have family in Gaza in the Gaza Strip and who were either killed or injured. Our hearts are broken that we are seen or portrayed in the media as not equal humans.”

The rally also called to stop funding to Israel from the United States.

