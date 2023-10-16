PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Horry County Fire Rescue crews make a ‘purr-fect’ rescue

Horry County Fire Rescue was called around 8:30 a.m. Monday to a home in Little River for a cat...
Horry County Fire Rescue was called around 8:30 a.m. Monday to a home in Little River for a cat stuck in a tree.(Source: HCFR)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue wants to make sure all residents, including those with four legs, are safe.

The agency was called around 8:30 a.m. Monday to a home in Little River for a cat stuck in a tree.

The owner tried to coax the kitty down with food and words of encouragement but had to call in the professionals instead.

HCFR RELIEVES CAT OF BRANCH MANAGER DUTIES 🌲 At 8:30 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residence in...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Monday, October 16, 2023

HCFR crews worked together, put up a ladder and donned kitten mittens just in case the little guy decided to pull out the claws.

But thankfully, the cat was brought down safely from the tree and given back to its owner.

“Every call isn’t a structure fire, crash or medical call, and HCFR crews are proud to be versatile in the ways they serve the needs of Horry County’s residents and guests,” HCFR posted on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
File photo of a shooting on Magnolia Hill Drive in east Charlotte from April. Another shooting...
Shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex leaves 1 dead
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-85 near Bruton Smith Boulevard.
I-85 reopened after deadly crash involving pedestrian near Concord Mills
The Rock Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 32-year-old Katie...
Rock Hill police searching for missing woman last seen Friday

Latest News

A tractor-trailer crash has closed two of four lanes of Interstate 77 in Huntersville.
I-77 North partially closed due to tractor-trailer crash
Featuring Michael Martoccia with John Carter
Fall Festival & Market Day
Highway Patrol is looking for a driver accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday...
Troopers: 1 arrested in weekend hit-and-run crash in Catawba Co.
Daniel Ervin
Task force established to solve man’s 2013 murder in Rock Hill