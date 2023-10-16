Help needed finding missing Monroe teen

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Lauren Alexis Heath, 16, was last seen around 4:04 p.m. Oct. 13 on Seefin Court.

She is described as a 5-foot-tall Black female weighing around 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair.

Heath was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, shorts that were covered by the shirt, white shoes, a black bookbag and a white purse. Her hair is said to have been pulled back in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or 704-282-4765.

