Help needed finding missing Monroe teen

She was reportedly last seen Friday.
Lauren Alexis Heath was reportedly last seen Friday.
Lauren Alexis Heath was reportedly last seen Friday.(Monroe Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Lauren Alexis Heath, 16, was last seen around 4:04 p.m. Oct. 13 on Seefin Court.

She is described as a 5-foot-tall Black female weighing around 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair.

Heath was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, shorts that were covered by the shirt, white shoes, a black bookbag and a white purse. Her hair is said to have been pulled back in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or 704-282-4765.

[Read also: Juvenile wanted in Monroe homicide]

