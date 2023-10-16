Food Lion Feeds matches Boy Scout’s Eagle Project efforts

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Food Lion Feeds has partnered with a local Boy Scout working to alleviate food insecurity.

According to Feeding America, more than 13% of residents in Rowan County are considered food insecure, meaning their access to adequate food is limited by financial constraints and other resources throughout the year. This number is nearly 2% higher than North Carolina’s food insecurity rate.

Food Lion Feeds is helping alleviate food insecurity for its Rowan County neighbors by contributing more than 1,300 pounds of food to support the food pantry at South River United Methodist Church in Woodleaf, NC.

As the neighborhood grocery store, Food Lion is dedicated to nourishing families and setting them up for success in life. Caring for its neighbors is woven into Food Lion’s purpose and beliefs.

The donation supports the efforts led by Brock Saine, a sophomore at West Rowan High School. Saine is a member of Boy Scout Troop 320 and has collected more than 1,600 pounds of food for his Eagle Scout Service Project.

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel retailer provides fresh, nutritious food to help nourish communities. In addition, associates volunteer at hunger-relief events year-round to support those efforts.

Together, this partnership is meeting the community’s needs by increasing access to fresh and nutritious food.

