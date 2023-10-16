PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies: Missing China Grove woman last seen at Charlotte job in September

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 704-216-8713.
Berry Kim Everhart was reported missing by her family last week.
Berry Kim Everhart was reported missing by her family last week.(Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing woman from the China Grove area.

Berry Kim Everhart, 42, was last seen at her job in Charlotte on Sept. 24, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Everhart’s family reported her missing on Oct. 12.

