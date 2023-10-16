Deputies: Missing China Grove woman last seen at Charlotte job in September

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing woman from the China Grove area.

Berry Kim Everhart, 42, was last seen at her job in Charlotte on Sept. 24, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Everhart’s family reported her missing on Oct. 12.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 704-216-8713.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.