Deadly crash involving pedestrian closes I-85 near Concord Mills

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has closed I-85 near Concord Mills on Monday morning.

All southbound lanes are closed between I-485 and Bruton Smith Boulevard, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Medic confirmed that the pedestrian died at the scene.

Officials said to expect heavy delays in the area and for drivers to seek alternate routes.

Traffic is being rerouted off of I-85 at the Concord Mills exit.

The NC Department of Transportation expects the interstate to be closed until about 9:30 a.m.

