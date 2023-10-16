PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash closes I-85 near Concord Mills

All southbound lanes are closed between I-485 and Bruton Smith Boulevard.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has closed I-85 near Concord Mills on Monday morning.

All southbound lanes are closed between I-485 and Bruton Smith Boulevard, Charlotte Fire said.

Officials said to expect heavy delays in the area and for drivers to seek alternate routes.

The NC Department of Transportation expects the interstate to be closed until about 9:30 a.m.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

