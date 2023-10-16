Cabarrus County bridge to close for repairs beginning Wednesday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will temporarily close the bridge taking Cabarrus Avenue over Irish Buffalo Creek this week, weather permitting.

The bridge will close from Wednesday morning, Oct. 18, through Friday afternoon, Oct. 20, allowing crews to safely perform deck repairs.

Drivers can follow a posted detour from Cabarrus Avenue to U.S. 601, U.S. 601/U.S. 29, McGill Avenue and Kerr Street, returning to Cabarrus Avenue.

