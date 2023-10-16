PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cabarrus County bridge to close for repairs beginning Wednesday

The road will be closed Wednesday through Friday, weather permitting.
The road will be closed Wednesday through Friday, weather permitting.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will temporarily close the bridge taking Cabarrus Avenue over Irish Buffalo Creek this week, weather permitting.

The bridge will close from Wednesday morning, Oct. 18, through Friday afternoon, Oct. 20, allowing crews to safely perform deck repairs.

Drivers can follow a posted detour from Cabarrus Avenue to U.S. 601, U.S. 601/U.S. 29, McGill Avenue and Kerr Street, returning to Cabarrus Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
File photo of a shooting on Magnolia Hill Drive in east Charlotte from April. Another shooting...
Shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex leaves 1 dead
The Rock Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 32-year-old Katie...
Rock Hill police searching for missing woman last seen Friday
WBTV
Free tattoo removal program erasing painful pasts

Latest News

A crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-85 near Bruton Smith Boulevard.
Deadly crash involving pedestrian closes I-85 near Concord Mills
Rowan Co. sheriff discusses chase policy after crash
Rowan Co. sheriff discusses chase policy after crash
A water main break along Mt. Holly Road has closed at least one lane on Friday morning.
Water main break impacting traffic in northwest Charlotte
A state trooper crashed on I-85 South near Sugar Creek Road on Friday morning.
Trooper uninjured after high-speed chase ends on I-85 in north Charlotte
An ambulance crashed in southwest Charlotte on Friday, closing part of South Tryon Street.
2 hurt, busy road closed after ambulance crash in southwest Charlotte