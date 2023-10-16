15 charged in Rowan Co. prostitution sting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - 15 people have been charged in a prostitution investigation by the Rowan Co. Sheriff’s Office, Salisbury Police, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the report, the investigation took place between October 10th and October 14th within the city limits of Salisbury. All charges filed were for offenses that took place on North Long Street.

“Businesses and residents where these acts take place experience the negative impacts of street prostitution and investigators are also mindful that some who are offering prostitution services may be forced into the work by others,” said Sheriff Travis Allen. “Both the sheriff’s office and police department want those men charged, and others to know the behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community.”

The following defendants were all charged with one count of solicitation of prostitution:

· Harold Lamont Heilig, 62, of S Martin Luther King Ave, Salisbury

· Edwing Antonio Espinoza Charez, 30, of Pecada Lane, Charlotte

· Clarence Kelly Jr, 50, of S Oakhurst Dr, Salisbury

· Howard McGrady, 80, of S Zion St, Landis

· Neil Tafarrio Willoughby, 56, of N Church St, Salisbury

· Max Clarence Lee Allen, 28, of Luther Barger Rd, Salisbury

· Felix Salvador Martinez Franco, 44, of Log Cabin St, Charlotte

· Phillip Vaughn Blackmon, 69, of Majolica Rd, Salisbury

· Amiri Tourialai, 35, of Bent Creek Cir, Charlotte

· Dennis Joel Santos, 39, of N Yadkin Ave, Spencer

· Pedro Antonio Vasquis Funes, 59, of Andrews St, Salisbury

· Joe Alan Parker, 51, of Rockwell Rd, Rockwell

· Willie Lee Hayes, 75, of W Horah St, Salisbury

· Heriberto Garcia Cruz, 60, of Old Wilkesboro Rd, Salisbury

· Jay Hue Streater, 63, of Long Ferry Rd

North Carolina statues list solicitation of prostitution as a misdemeanor offense, however after one conviction, the act becomes a felony.

