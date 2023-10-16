PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

15 charged in Rowan Co. prostitution sting

Sheriff’s Office, Salisbury Police, SBI worked together on project
Deputies say the arrests were made along N. Long St. in Salisbury.
Deputies say the arrests were made along N. Long St. in Salisbury.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - 15 people have been charged in a prostitution investigation by the Rowan Co. Sheriff’s Office, Salisbury Police, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the report, the investigation took place between October 10th and October 14th within the city limits of Salisbury. All charges filed were for offenses that took place on North Long Street.

“Businesses and residents where these acts take place experience the negative impacts of street prostitution and investigators are also mindful that some who are offering prostitution services may be forced into the work by others,” said Sheriff Travis Allen. “Both the sheriff’s office and police department want those men charged, and others to know the behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community.”

The following defendants were all charged with one count of solicitation of prostitution:

· Harold Lamont Heilig, 62, of S Martin Luther King Ave, Salisbury

· Edwing Antonio Espinoza Charez, 30, of Pecada Lane, Charlotte

· Clarence Kelly Jr, 50, of S Oakhurst Dr, Salisbury

· Howard McGrady, 80, of S Zion St, Landis

· Neil Tafarrio Willoughby, 56, of N Church St, Salisbury

· Max Clarence Lee Allen, 28, of Luther Barger Rd, Salisbury

· Felix Salvador Martinez Franco, 44, of Log Cabin St, Charlotte

· Phillip Vaughn Blackmon, 69, of Majolica Rd, Salisbury

· Amiri Tourialai, 35, of Bent Creek Cir, Charlotte

· Dennis Joel Santos, 39, of N Yadkin Ave, Spencer

· Pedro Antonio Vasquis Funes, 59, of Andrews St, Salisbury

· Joe Alan Parker, 51, of Rockwell Rd, Rockwell

· Willie Lee Hayes, 75, of W Horah St, Salisbury

· Heriberto Garcia Cruz, 60, of Old Wilkesboro Rd, Salisbury

· Jay Hue Streater, 63, of Long Ferry Rd

North Carolina statues list solicitation of prostitution as a misdemeanor offense, however after one conviction, the act becomes a felony.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
File photo of a shooting on Magnolia Hill Drive in east Charlotte from April. Another shooting...
Shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex leaves 1 dead
The Rock Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 32-year-old Katie...
Rock Hill police searching for missing woman last seen Friday
WBTV
Free tattoo removal program erasing painful pasts

Latest News

The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Toddler shot in head at Burke Co. church, authorities say
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport
Survey: Gas prices down 25 cents in Charlotte over the past month
North Carolina Education Lottery logo
NC lottery hits record high. How much is actually going to schools?