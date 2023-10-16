1 seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte crash, busy road shut down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy road is currently shut down after a crash in northeast Charlotte.

The crash happened on Mallard Creek Church Road near Mallard Glen Drive, Charlotte Fire said.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear how long the road could be closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Mallard Creek Church Road had been an alternate route for a separate crash on I-85, where a pedestrian was hit and killed.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.