Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash, pilot transported to hospital after self-ejecting from plane

By Mara McJilton
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A single engine plane crashed near Faith Blvd. and Long Beach Rd. in Southport on Sunday morning.

The Southport Fire Department was called to the scene around 8 o’clock Sunday morning along with other local law enforcement.

Officials say the pilot self-ejected before crashing, and is being transported to the hospital. It’s not clear how serious their injuries are.

The downed plane is blocking the entrance of Faith Blvd. and is expected to cause traffic delays for several hours.

The FAA sent a statement to WECT saying: “A single-engine Czech Sport Aircraft Sportcruiser crashed shortly after takeoff from Cape Fear Regional Jetport in Oak Island, North Carolina, around 7:50 a.m. local time on Sunday, Oct. 15. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA will investigate.”

