Smoking materials leads to two-alarm fire at north Charlotte restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-alarm fire damaged a north Charlotte restaurant Saturday night, according to Charlotte Fire Department.

Crews first reported the fire around 8:30 p.m. on the 10300 block of Perimeter Parkway at P.F. Chang’s.

About 40 firefighters spent 45 minutes extinguishing the fire, which was caused accidentally by improperly discarded smoking materials outside next to the restaurant. Firefighters say the flames extended into the wall and into void spaces.

No injuries were reported.

