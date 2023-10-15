PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Smoking materials leads to two-alarm fire at north Charlotte restaurant

About 40 crews needed 45 minutes to extinguish the fire.
A two-alarm fire damaged a north Charlotte restaurant Saturday night, according to Charlotte Fire Department.(Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-alarm fire damaged a north Charlotte restaurant Saturday night, according to Charlotte Fire Department.

Crews first reported the fire around 8:30 p.m. on the 10300 block of Perimeter Parkway at P.F. Chang’s.

About 40 firefighters spent 45 minutes extinguishing the fire, which was caused accidentally by improperly discarded smoking materials outside next to the restaurant. Firefighters say the flames extended into the wall and into void spaces.

No injuries were reported.

