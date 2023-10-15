Shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Sunday afternoon shooting left one person dead at an east Charlotte apartment complex.

According to Medic, it happened off the 3300 block of Magnolia Hill Drive. One person was killed at the scene.

The apartment complex was also the site of a shooting that seriously injured one person in April.

[East Charlotte shooting leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries]

The circumstances leading up to Sunday’s shooting are still under investigation.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.