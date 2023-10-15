PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex leaves 1 dead

Another person was shot and injured at the complex earlier this year.
File photo of a shooting on Magnolia Hill Drive in east Charlotte from April. Another shooting...
File photo of a shooting on Magnolia Hill Drive in east Charlotte from April. Another shooting was reported in October.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Sunday afternoon shooting left one person dead at an east Charlotte apartment complex.

According to Medic, it happened off the 3300 block of Magnolia Hill Drive. One person was killed at the scene.

The apartment complex was also the site of a shooting that seriously injured one person in April.

[East Charlotte shooting leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries]

The circumstances leading up to Sunday’s shooting are still under investigation.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

