Pedestrian killed in Crouse wreck

No charges are expected to be filed.
A 90-year-old was killed after being hit by a truck Saturday night in Crouse
A 90-year-old was killed after being hit by a truck Saturday night in Crouse(Credit: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CROUSE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 90-year-old was killed after being hit by a truck Saturday night in Crouse, according to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A Dodge Ram was headed north on Leonards Fork Church Road when the driver hit a pedestrian, 90-year-old Henry Erson Whitener.

Whitener was taken by helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. He died the next day.

The driver of the truck was not injured and no charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

