Navy shuts out Charlotte 14-0 to spoil 49ers Homecoming Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Navy spoiled Charlotte’s Homecoming in a defensive battle that saw the Midshipmen take a 14-0 win over the Niners in American Athletic Conference action Saturday afternoon.

The first AAC home game for Charlotte at Jerry Richardson Stadium was attended by a standing room-only crowd of 15,659 people.

The game was tied 0-0 at halftime as both teams combined for 12 punts and 171 yards of total offense in the first half. Both teams finished the game with 265 yards of total offense.

”I thought the defense played incredibly well,” said Head Coach Biff Poggi. “Very rarely, have I seen Navy be stymied as much as they were.”

Navy got on the scoreboard with a 69-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and then added a 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the 14-0 final score. Besides the two touchdown drives, the Midshipmen had its other 11 drives end with punts, including seven three-and-outs.

The Charlotte defense recorded a season-high nine tackles for losses, including a game-high two TFLs for Marcus Robitaille. On offense, Shadrick Byrd rushed for a career-high and Charlotte season-high 92 yards on 20 carries.

In the first quarter, Byrd moved ahead of Matt Johnson for fourth place all-time in rushing yards at Charlotte.

”The elephant in the room is the offense,” added Poggi. “Right now, we’re not functioning near efficient. We were 3-of-16 for third downs and I feel like every time it’s fourth down, I need to go for it, which is really a dangerous way to play.”

WHAT HAPPENED

Charlotte had a pair of promising drives in the fourth quarter. Trailing 14-0 with 11:02 remaining in the game, Charlotte drove to the Navy’s six-yard line before turning the ball over on downs. On the first play of the drive, QB Trexler Ivey found Duane Thomas Jr. deep for a 51-yard completion. A defensive holding moved Charlotte to the Navy 15 and then Ivey’s seven-yard completion to Jake Clemons set up a fourth-and-one at the Navy 6, but his next pass fell incomplete.

Trailing 7-0, Ivey completed a 34-yard pass to Jairus Mack to advance the Niners to the Mid’s 40-yard line before a strip-sack turnover gave Navy possession three plays later. On the next play following the turnover, the Midshipmen exploded up the middle for 62 yards and a score.

STATS

Demetrius Knight IIled the Niners with seven total tackles and Nikhai Hill-Green led the team with five solo tackles, plus a sack. The Charlotte defense allowed just 16 yards and one first down in the first quarter.

Terron Kellman added 11 carries for 48 yards on the ground.

Duane Thomas’ 54 receiving yards and three catches are a career-high for the freshman and it also represents the game-high for Charlotte. Mack added two catches for 42 yards.

Grant Gonya routinely flipped the field with nine punts for an average of 44 yards and a total of 396. He had a long of 53 yards and placed two of his nine punts inside Navy’s 20-yard line. This was the fifth straight game that Gonya has had a punt of 50 or more yards.

The Niners had a 114-57 advantage in yards of offense in the first half but that was flipped in the second with the Midshipmen outgaining the 49ers, 208-151. This is the first time since 2017 that Charlotte was shutout on the scoreboard.

NEXT:

Charlotte duels against in-state rival and AAC foe East Carolina in Greenville, N.C. Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

