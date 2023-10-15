Monroe Police investigating ‘suspicious death’

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death from Saturday night.

Officers said it happened around Walkup Avenue.

WBTV is working to learn more details, but police so far have said the incident involves gunfire and is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information should call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

