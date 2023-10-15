PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: 1 killed in east Charlotte crash involving pedesetrian

The crash happened off Central Avenue, according to crews.
A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night around the 4800 block of Central Avenue by...
A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night around the 4800 block of Central Avenue by Rosehaven Drive in east Charlotte.(Alex Urquiza/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Charlotte Saturday night.

The crash happened around the 4800 block of Central Avenue by Rosehaven Drive in east Charlotte.

According to Medic, one person died at the scene.

WBTV is working to learn more information.

