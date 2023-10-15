Medic: 1 killed in east Charlotte crash involving pedesetrian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Charlotte Saturday night.

The crash happened around the 4800 block of Central Avenue by Rosehaven Drive in east Charlotte.

According to Medic, one person died at the scene.

WBTV is working to learn more information.

