Johnson C. Smith picks up their 5th win of the season as they beat St. Augustine’s 14-6

Thanks to a great defensive effort, Johnson C. Smith beat St. Augustine's 14-6 on homecoming.

By Nate Wimberly
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago


CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanks to a great defensive effort, Johnson C. Smith beat St. Augustine’s 14-6 on homecoming. The win takes the Golden Bulls record to 5-2.

St. Aug’s scored on their first drive of the game, but after that, they were dominated by the JCSU defense.

In the second half, the Golden Bulls defense did not give up a point and only surrendered 64 total yards.

Smith’s offense got all their points in the first half as quarterback Robert Adams scored 2 rushing touchdowns.

The first score capped a 70 yards scoring drive in the first quarter.

Then in the second quarter, Adams scored from 5 yards out to give the Golden Bulls a 14-6 lead at the break.

With the win, Smith is now 4-1 in CIAA play which puts them in 2nd place in the Southern Division behind Fayetteville State.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

