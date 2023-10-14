PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Wet start to weekend before cold front cools things down

Today, showers will taper off from west to east.
This Saturday will include cloud cover, showers, and breezy conditions before some cooler, drier air heads our way for Sunday.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This Saturday will include cloud cover, showers, and breezy conditions before some cooler, drier air heads our way for Sunday.

  • Today: Periods of rain, mild
  • Sunday: Sun & cloud mix, breezy, isolated showers
  • Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, sprinkles.

Today, showers will taper off from west to east. By the afternoon, a few more isolated showers will be possible otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

A cold front will move through the area tonight through the overnight producing gradual clearing and some gusty winds at times; expect lows in the 40s & 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Car wash forecast
Car wash forecast(First Alert Weather)

On Monday and Tuesday, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 60s. Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 60s. Next Friday also looks dry and pleasant but the chances for rain look to return by next Saturday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.     

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to Ashley Park Elementary School after a reported threat Friday morning.
CMPD: Reported threat at Charlotte school under investigation
The assault happened on Spring Park Drive.
3 CMPD officers hurt in north Charlotte assault
Cynthia Lail and her son Michael were killed when their minivan was struck by a police SUV...
Hickory officer let go after mother, son killed in police chase
The facility is located on Heilig Road.
Gildan Yarns files notice to permanently close one Rowan Co. facility
Miles Bridges
Hornets’ Miles Bridges arrested in Lincoln County, released on bond

Latest News

This Saturday will include cloud cover, showers, and breezy conditions before some cooler,...
Wet start to weekend before cold front cools things down
Look for our weekend to start off with rain.
Get ready for a wet start to the weekend
WBTV News at Noon
Get ready for a wet start to the weekend
Temperatures in the 30s & 40s spread into the Carolinas
A wet start to the weekend