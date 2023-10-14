Wet start to weekend before cold front cools things down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This Saturday will include cloud cover, showers, and breezy conditions before some cooler, drier air heads our way for Sunday.

Today: Periods of rain, mild

Sunday: Sun & cloud mix, breezy, isolated showers

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, sprinkles.

Today, showers will taper off from west to east. By the afternoon, a few more isolated showers will be possible otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

A cold front will move through the area tonight through the overnight producing gradual clearing and some gusty winds at times; expect lows in the 40s & 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

On Monday and Tuesday, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 60s. Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 60s. Next Friday also looks dry and pleasant but the chances for rain look to return by next Saturday.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

