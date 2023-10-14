Weddington takes over first place in Southern Carolina conference with 42-3 win over Sun Valley

In a battle of unbeaten conference teams, the Weddington Warriors made an emphatic stadium with a 39-point win over the Sun Valley Spartans Friday night.

Weddington (7-1, 2-0) returns home to face Cuthbertson before wrapping up the season on the road at Marvin Ridge. A win over Porter Ridge would essentially clinch a Southern Carolina conference championship for the Warriors.

Sun Valley (7-1, 1-1) finishes up the regular season with home games against Marvin Ridge in week 10 and then Porter Ridge in week 11.

