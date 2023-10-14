Weddington takes over first place in Southern Carolina conference with 42-3 win over Sun Valley
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - In a battle of unbeaten conference teams, the Weddington Warriors made an emphatic stadium with a 39-point win over the Sun Valley Spartans Friday night.
Weddington (7-1, 2-0) returns home to face Cuthbertson before wrapping up the season on the road at Marvin Ridge. A win over Porter Ridge would essentially clinch a Southern Carolina conference championship for the Warriors.
Sun Valley (7-1, 1-1) finishes up the regular season with home games against Marvin Ridge in week 10 and then Porter Ridge in week 11.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.