Rock Hill police searching for missing woman last seen Friday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police are asking the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Police say Katie Sue Hurst, 32, was last spoken to Friday around 7:45 p.m. She’s believed to be in the Rock Hill area, specifically downtown.

Hurst is 5′10, 230 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top, blue jeans, and brown/tan boots.

Anyone with information should call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7200.

