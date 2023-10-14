PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rock Hill police searching for missing woman last seen Friday

The Rock Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 32-year-old Katie...
The Rock Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 32-year-old Katie Sue Hurst.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police are asking the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Police say Katie Sue Hurst, 32, was last spoken to Friday around 7:45 p.m. She’s believed to be in the Rock Hill area, specifically downtown.

Hurst is 5′10, 230 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top, blue jeans, and brown/tan boots.

Anyone with information should call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7200.

