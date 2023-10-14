Providence Day proved once again that it is still the cream of the crop in North Carolina private school football with a dominant 47-13 win over Charlotte Chris

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Providence Day proved once again that it is still the cream of the crop in North Carolina private school football with a dominant 47-13 win over Charlotte Christian

In a rematch of last year’s NCISAA Division I state championship game, the Chargers (8-0, 2-0) cruised past the Knights (5-3, 0-2) to remain undefeated on the season.

Next up, the Chargers finish the season with home games against Rabun Gap-Nacoochee and Charlotte Latin in week 10 and 11.

