Porter Ridge bounces back with 31-0 shutout win over Cuthbertson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - After suffering their first conference loss to Weddington last week, the Porter Ridge Pirates rebounded with an overwhelming 31-0 win at home over Cuthbertson.
Porter Ridge (6-2, 2-1) faces South Meck in non-conference action next week before wrapping up the season at Sun Valley in week 11.
Cuthbertson (6-3, 1-2) has now dropped three of its last four games after starting 5-0 on the season. The Cavaliers wrap up the season at Weddington in week 10 before an open date in week 11.
