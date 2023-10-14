Porter Ridge bounces back with 31-0 shutout win over Cuthbertson

After suffering their first conference loss to Weddington last week, the Porter Ridge Pirates rebounded with an overwhelming 31-0 win at home over Cuthbertson.

Porter Ridge (6-2, 2-1) faces South Meck in non-conference action next week before wrapping up the season at Sun Valley in week 11.

Cuthbertson (6-3, 1-2) has now dropped three of its last four games after starting 5-0 on the season. The Cavaliers wrap up the season at Weddington in week 10 before an open date in week 11.

