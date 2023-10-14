PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Northwestern runs wild over York in 56-14 win

By Cam Gaskins
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - The Northwestern Trojans reminded everyone once again that the AAAA Region 3 title runs through Rock Hill.

Turbo Richardson led the offensive onslaught over York, handing the Cougars their first loss of the season 56-14.

Northwestern (7-1, 3-0) will return home to face South Pointe in the de-facto region championship game next week as both teams are unbeaten in region action.

York (6-2, 2-1) faces Lancaster at home in week 10 before wrapping up the regular season on the road at South Pointe in week 11.

