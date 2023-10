With a convincing 43-7 win over the Concord Spiders, Northwest Cabarrus will play for a conference title in week 10.

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - With a convincing 43-7 win over the Concord Spiders, Northwest Cabarrus will play for a conference title in week 10.

The Trojans (8-0, 5-0) will go up against the Robinson Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0) with the winner claiming the South Piedmont 3A conference championship.

