Hough inches closer to conference title with dominant 30-6 win over Mallard Creek

The Hough Huskies firmly put themselves in the drivers seat for the Queen City Conference championship after a dominant 30-6 win over rival Mallard Creek in wee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hough Huskies firmly put themselves in the drivers seat for the Queen City Conference championship after a dominant 30-6 win over rival Mallard Creek in week nine.

The defense was dominant yet again for Hough, which has allowed only 33 points in five conference games this season.

Hough (7-1, 5-0) will wrap up the regular season with home games against Harding and Hopewell, and will claim the conference title with wins in both games.

Mallard Creek (4-4, 3-2) returns to action next week on the road at West Meck before wrapping up the regular season on the road against Chambers.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.