Hough inches closer to conference title with dominant 30-6 win over Mallard Creek
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hough Huskies firmly put themselves in the drivers seat for the Queen City Conference championship after a dominant 30-6 win over rival Mallard Creek in week nine.
The defense was dominant yet again for Hough, which has allowed only 33 points in five conference games this season.
Hough (7-1, 5-0) will wrap up the regular season with home games against Harding and Hopewell, and will claim the conference title with wins in both games.
Mallard Creek (4-4, 3-2) returns to action next week on the road at West Meck before wrapping up the regular season on the road against Chambers.
