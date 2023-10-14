CFD: Fire destroys abandoned home, crews remain on scene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A home was destroyed in a fire Friday night near the Mecklenburg and Cabarrus County line.

The fire started at a vacant home off the 11600 block of Plaza Road Extension, which is close to Interstate 485, Charlotte Fire Department reported.

Massive fire on undeveloped land at Cabarrus/Meck border on #Plaza. At least eight trucks have been trying to put it down for 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/2eM2JXHvrW — Greg Asciutto (@gasciutto) October 14, 2023

CFD and Robinson Volunteer Fire Department were among several agencies that worked to extinguish the flames. Crews remained at the scene through the night and into Saturday morning.

Structure Fire Update; 11600 block of Plaza Rd Ext; CFD Investigators are on scene & the fire remains under investigation; the home was a total loss; estimated fire loss $296k. Anyone with any information is asked to call crime stoppers at 704.334.1600. pic.twitter.com/YYHhuf0FYW — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 14, 2023

No injuries were reported, but the home was labeled a total loss. Damage is estimated to be around $296,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation; anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.