CFD: Fire destroys abandoned home, crews remain on scene

No injuries were reported.
A large fire destroyed a home off The Plaza Extension in east Charlotte.
A large fire destroyed a home off The Plaza Extension in east Charlotte.(Charlotte Fire Department)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A home was destroyed in a fire Friday night near the Mecklenburg and Cabarrus County line.

The fire started at a vacant home off the 11600 block of Plaza Road Extension, which is close to Interstate 485, Charlotte Fire Department reported.

CFD and Robinson Volunteer Fire Department were among several agencies that worked to extinguish the flames. Crews remained at the scene through the night and into Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported, but the home was labeled a total loss. Damage is estimated to be around $296,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation; anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

