Butler edges Catholic 24-21 to remain unbeaten in conference play

For the third straight year, the Butler Bulldogs scored a late 4th-quarter to beat Charlotte...
For the third straight year, the Butler Bulldogs scored a late 4th-quarter to beat Charlotte Catholic by one score.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:01 AM EDT
For the third straight year, the Butler Bulldogs scored a late 4th-quarter to beat Charlotte Catholic by one score.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the third straight year, the Butler Bulldogs scored a late 4th-quarter to beat Charlotte Catholic by one score.

The Bulldogs got a fumble-recovered touchdown from Jayden Williams to spoil the Cougars homecoming with a 24-21 win at Oddo Field.

Butler (8-1, 5-0) enters a bye week before facing Independence in the regular season finale. Assuming the Patriots beat Rocky River next Friday, that matchup will decide the Southwestern 4A conference championship.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

