Butler edges Catholic 24-21 to remain unbeaten in conference play

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the third straight year, the Butler Bulldogs scored a late 4th-quarter to beat Charlotte Catholic by one score.

The Bulldogs got a fumble-recovered touchdown from Jayden Williams to spoil the Cougars homecoming with a 24-21 win at Oddo Field.

Butler (8-1, 5-0) enters a bye week before facing Independence in the regular season finale. Assuming the Patriots beat Rocky River next Friday, that matchup will decide the Southwestern 4A conference championship.

