Baking pumpkin cake with QC Life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For National Pumpkin Week, the QC Life team has made many dishes that bring the mood of the fall season to our taste buds.

After kicking the week off with some cocktails, now they’re going to end the week with some cake.

The QC life crew worked with Chef Savannah Foltz, the executive pastry chef at Supperland, to make her brand of pumpkin cake.

Located in a restored mid-century church in Plaza Midwood, Supperland is a southern steakhouse with menu inspiration from the church building itself.

The pumpkin cake is part of the fall dessert menu and is available at dinner only and at the bar at Supperland.

Their Dinnertime dessert menu includes two seasonal pies, a sundae, and signature Supperland Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

