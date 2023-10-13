PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Work on utility poles to continue through early 2024

Duke Energy says these workers are doing work that will better protect the electric...
Duke Energy says these workers are doing work that will better protect the electric infrastructure from severe weather.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Work on utility poles around Salisbury that has been ongoing for several weeks will continue through early 2024, according to Duke Energy.

Workers have been seen on Statesville Blvd., Jake Alexander Blvd., and several other spots around the county.

Duke Energy says workers are performing grid improvement work designed to better prepare the electric infrastructure for future severe weather.

Company officials remind drivers to be alert to the presence of the workers and their equipment, and watch out for lane closures and traffic shifts around the project.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The facility is located on Heilig Road.
Gildan Yarns files notice to permanently close one Rowan Co. facility
The discovery was made on Tuesday, according to China Grove Police Chief Andrew Deal.
China Grove Police investigating after body found near abandoned house
Police said the confrontation happened on East 7th Street Thursday morning.
Police: Man armed with machete tries to enter school bus in Charlotte
Luigi Carciati, 47, was charged.
NC restaurant owner accused of putting camera in women’s bathroom
A crash at Statesville Road and Gilead Road involved two state troopers on Thursday morning.
State troopers involved in crash after high-speed Mecklenburg Co. chase

Latest News

The assault happened on Spring Park Drive.
3 CMPD officers hurt in north Charlotte assault
The handsome brick Colonial Revival was built by prosperous businessman Samuel T. Trexler,...
OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend
Cynthia Lail and her son Michael were killed when their minivan was struck by a police SUV...
Hickory officer let go after mother, son killed in police chase
The location is 226 N. Long Street.
Rowan Helping Ministries to dedicate Eagles Nest III transitional housing on Monday