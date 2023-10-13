Work on utility poles to continue through early 2024

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Work on utility poles around Salisbury that has been ongoing for several weeks will continue through early 2024, according to Duke Energy.

Workers have been seen on Statesville Blvd., Jake Alexander Blvd., and several other spots around the county.

Duke Energy says workers are performing grid improvement work designed to better prepare the electric infrastructure for future severe weather.

Company officials remind drivers to be alert to the presence of the workers and their equipment, and watch out for lane closures and traffic shifts around the project.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.