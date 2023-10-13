PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman killed, man injured after pickup crashes into Amish buggy

FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.
FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.(Pexels)
By KCTV5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A 20-year-old woman from Missouri was killed after being thrown from an Amish buggy Wednesday.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol states Katie Kemp and 22-year-old Chris Kemp were riding in the buggy on Route O in Johnson County just after 5:30 p.m.

Authorities said a 2011 Dodge Ram hit the back of the buggy and both riders were ejected.

According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.

Katie Kemp was flown to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Chris Kemp was taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

Officials did not report if the driver of the pickup truck was injured.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The facility is located on Heilig Road.
Gildan Yarns files notice to permanently close one Rowan Co. facility
The discovery was made on Tuesday, according to China Grove Police Chief Andrew Deal.
China Grove Police investigating after body found near abandoned house
Police said the confrontation happened on East 7th Street Thursday morning.
Police: Man armed with machete tries to enter school bus in Charlotte
Luigi Carciati, 47, was charged.
NC restaurant owner accused of putting camera in women’s bathroom
A crash at Statesville Road and Gilead Road involved two state troopers on Thursday morning.
State troopers involved in crash after high-speed Mecklenburg Co. chase

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the...
Biden administration awards $7 billion for ‘clean hydrogen’ hubs across the country to help replace fossil fuels
Baltimore police respond to a shooting at Morgan State University on Oct. 3, 2023. (Jerry...
Teen arrested in Morgan State shooting as Baltimore police search for second suspect
The assault happened on Spring Park Drive.
3 CMPD officers hurt in north Charlotte assault
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israel’s Netanyahu vows to ‘destroy’ Hamas, says Gaza offensive still in early stages
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
GOP quickly eyes Trump-backed hardliner Jim Jordan as House speaker but not all Republicans back him