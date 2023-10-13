PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Weekend to get off to potentially wet start before drying out

Showers could move in Friday evening into Saturday.
After a cloudy start to the day, a chance for rain will return on Friday evening, stretching into Saturday.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a cloudy start to the day, a chance for rain will return on Friday evening, stretching into Saturday as the weekend gets off to a potentially wet start.

  • Today: Cloud cover and rain chances late
  • Tomorrow: Rain chances through midday
  • Next Week: Starting much colder; highs in the 60s

Other than some fog, we will start the day with some nice weather, but the cloud cover will start to return later this afternoon/evening. Rain chances will eventually move back into the area late Friday evening and will continue through Saturday.

Rain chances return Friday evening into Saturday before drying out next week.
Rain chances return Friday evening into Saturday before drying out next week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Highest rain chances on Saturday will be before noon, but a few showers will still be possible during the afternoon and evening.

A drying trend will start late Saturday with highs holding in the 70s before backing down to the cooler 60s, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows early next week will likely fall back into the low 40s and even some upper 30s for some areas.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great Friday!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

