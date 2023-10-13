Water main break impacting traffic in northwest Charlotte
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A water main break is impacting traffic in northwest Charlotte on Friday morning.
At least one lane is currently closed on Mt. Holly Road near Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Charlotte Water said.
City officials said flaggers are assisting crews as they work to make repairs.
Belmeade Drive and Mt. Holly Huntersville Road are suggested alternate routes.
At 6:30 a.m., Charlotte Water said customers in the area could be without water for four to six hours.
