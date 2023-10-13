Union County Sheriff’s Office to announce accreditation of state-of-the-art crime lab

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office will announce the official accreditation of its new crime lab on Friday.

It is the only one of its kind in the area, and deputies said it will be a great tool for law enforcement.

The lab will allow deputies to do toxicology testing, finger printing, and in the future, DNA testing.

Until now, all forensic blood testing had to be sent to the state crime lab in Raleigh and often took several months to get results. With the new lab, though, investigators in Union County will get results in a matter of days.

Deputies said the accreditation is a huge accomplishment, not only for them, but for the community as a whole.

“Our goal is that once we get to the point where we feel like we’re serving Union County efficiently, that we open our services up to our neighboring counties,” Lt. James Maye of the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. “We have great relationships with Stanly, Cabarrus and all the folks around us and we want to make sure the people are being served like they should be.”

The new building also gives deputies the ability to efficiently process, store and organize tens of thousands of pieces of evidence for indefinite periods of time.

