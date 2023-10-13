Trooper uninjured after high-speed chase ends on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was hurt after a high-speed chase led to a crash involving a state trooper in north Charlotte on Friday morning.

The crash happened on I-85 South, near West Sugar Creek Road, around 2 a.m., after a vehicle fled at speed of more than 100 mph, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase started on I-85 in Rowan County when the driver of a vehicle was clocked traveling at speeds above 100 mph. The suspect did not pull over for Rowan County deputies, leading authorities into Cabarrus County before crashing in north Charlotte.

During the chase, deputies said the suspect, later identified as Shante Gause, hit two troopers, causing significant damage to their vehicles.

Troopers were eventually able to disable Gause’s car, causing it to crash on I-85 near West Sugar Creek Road. Gause was then taken into custody and was charged with one count of felony fleeing to elude, two counts of damage to property, two counts of assault on a government employee.

Gause is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

Video from the scene showed the crashed trooper’s vehicle resting with its front end against a concrete barrier, with the airbags deployed.

Medic said the trooper was not taken to the hospital, but Gause was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was impacted for about an hour, but has since returned to a normal flow.

Friday’s crash comes just one day after another crash involved two state troopers in Huntersville as they were chasing a vehicle.

Related: State troopers involved in crash after high-speed Mecklenburg Co. chase

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.