Ashbrook started the day with a 3 game winning streak, but county rival South Point ended that tonight with a 49-14 win. That victory ended a 3 game losing str

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Ashbrook started the day with a 3 game winning streak, but county rival South Point ended that tonight with a 49-14 win. That victory ended a 3 game losing streak for the Red Raiders.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.