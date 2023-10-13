Salisbury Symphony to present first silent movie experience with Nosferatu

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a silent movie experience that you can really sink your teeth into! For the first time in the history of the Salisbury Symphony, there is the merging the powerful drama of live music with the iconic cinematic experience of the silent movie era.

The Salisbury Symphony Orchestra will present the classic silent horror film Nosferatu with live musical accompaniment by the Blue Mountain Ensemble.

As the timeless black-and-white scenes of the classic silent movie unfold, things will be spiced up with a live chamber performance that adds a whole new layer to the story. The gifted musicians from Blue Mountain Forecast will be accompanying the film, transforming this iconic cinematic experience into something truly immersive. Imagine your favorite classic film being elevated with a contemporary touch of live music.

It’s sophisticated, yet approachable, and definitely a memorable night out of the ordinary.

The Blue Mountain Ensemble stands out as a versatile chamber group, boasting a rich history of performances that span diverse style periods. Their talent has been showcased across continents, from Europe to New Zealand. Renowned for their ability to adapt repertoire to colorful instrumentation, they’ve championed new works that transcend traditional boundaries.

In 2017, they partnered with Forecast Music to present contemporary programs, ushering in the vibrant series known as Blue Mountain Forecast. The merger brought together over a decade of history from both organizations, promising continued delivery of energetic programs that partner with talented composers worldwide.

Rooted in central North Carolina, the musicians of Blue Mountain Forecast are revered members of local university faculties and orchestras. The ensemble’s name pays homage to natural regions globally bearing the title “Blue Mountain.”

Nosferatu was one of the first to define the horror genre in cinema, bringing the terrifying Count Orlok to life and cementing his place in the pantheon of horror legends. Learn more about this groundbreaking cinematic masterpiece as you experience it in a whole new dimension.

The performance is Sunday, October 15, 2023, at the Hedrick Theatre on the campus of Catawba College. Admission is $50 per person.

Tickets and More Information: qrco.de/beLwN2

