Rowan Helping Ministries to dedicate Eagles Nest III transitional housing on Monday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Helping Ministries will formally dedicate the new Eagle Nest III transitional housing unit on Monday.

The dedication will take place on Monday, October 16, at 10:00 a.m. The location is 226 N. Long St. in Salisbury.

Eagles Nest III includes the addition of 12 transitional housing units, specially designed to support Veterans and individuals transitioning from homelessness.

According to Rowan Helping Ministries, the primary goal is to create a haven where those we serve can find comfort and peace of mind. You can play a vital role in making this vision a reality.

