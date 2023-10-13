PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan Helping Ministries to dedicate Eagles Nest III transitional housing on Monday

The location is 226 N. Long Street.
The location is 226 N. Long Street.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Helping Ministries will formally dedicate the new Eagle Nest III transitional housing unit on Monday.

The dedication will take place on Monday, October 16, at 10:00 a.m. The location is 226 N. Long St. in Salisbury.

Eagles Nest III includes the addition of 12 transitional housing units, specially designed to support Veterans and individuals transitioning from homelessness.

According to Rowan Helping Ministries, the primary goal is to create a haven where those we serve can find comfort and peace of mind. You can play a vital role in making this vision a reality.

To find out how you can contribute, please take a moment to visit our wish list. By donating one or more of the items listed, you can help us ensure that these apartments become a safe and secure haven for those in need. Your generosity will make a significant impact.

